We Are One Seven LLC Buys 2,509 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

In related news, VP Deon Stander sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $821,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,296.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $10,917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

