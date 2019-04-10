We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 5,067 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,022,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 265,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $108,590,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

