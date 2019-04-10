Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 15,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.8% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $152,182.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,624.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Waste Management stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

