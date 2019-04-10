Washington Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $463,481,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $370,449,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after buying an additional 2,867,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 2,462,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SNS Securities cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

