Washington Trust Bank Buys Shares of 1,533 Cigna Corp (CI)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,304,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,307 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 221,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 163,135 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/washington-trust-bank-buys-shares-of-1533-cigna-corp-ci.html.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.