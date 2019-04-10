Washington Trust Bank Buys 199 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

