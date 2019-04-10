Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 539,445 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 765,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 103,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $460,637 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

