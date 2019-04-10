VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of VOXX International worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 215,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 939,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Corp has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.73.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. VOXX International had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

