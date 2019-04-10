VMware, Inc. (VMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.45.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura set a $130.00 price target on VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
VMW opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $120.53 and a 12-month high of $188.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $5,408,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,520 shares of company stock worth $54,700,239 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VMware by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 10,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 11,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
