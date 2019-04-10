VMware, Inc. (VMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura set a $130.00 price target on VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

VMW opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $120.53 and a 12-month high of $188.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $5,408,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,520 shares of company stock worth $54,700,239 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VMware by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 10,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 11,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

