Vivid Coin Market Cap Reaches $89,750.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $89,750.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00340511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.01497887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00234403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,071,848 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,641 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.