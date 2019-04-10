Vivendi (VIV) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIV. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($29.53) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.40 ($30.70).

Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

