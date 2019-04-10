VIP Tokens Price Up 29.7% This Week (VIP)

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. VIP Tokens has a total market cap of $50,085.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIP Tokens coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIP Tokens has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIP Tokens Coin Profile

VIP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. The official website for VIP Tokens is viptokens.club . VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

VIP Tokens Coin Trading

VIP Tokens can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIP Tokens directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIP Tokens should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIP Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

