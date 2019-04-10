Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,417,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,082,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 776,679 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502,287 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $589,936.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,442.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

TRV opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/vigilant-capital-management-llc-has-268000-position-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.