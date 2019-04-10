Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,465 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/vigilant-capital-management-llc-acquires-1465-shares-of-invesco-bulletshares-2025-corporate-bond-etf-bscp.html.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.