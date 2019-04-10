Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.30 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.20). Approximately 628,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 430,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.45 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

