Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Raised by Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after buying an additional 3,957,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after buying an additional 3,957,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after buying an additional 6,117,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after buying an additional 6,485,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,949,390,000 after buying an additional 55,241,906 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $244.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

