Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 427,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.14. 618,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,179. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.7348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

