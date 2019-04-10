Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Lowered by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. 18,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,056. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

