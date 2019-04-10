Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,323,000 after acquiring an additional 287,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,288 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,991,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,388,000 after acquiring an additional 503,966 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,723,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-holdings-decreased-by-huntington-national-bank.html.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.