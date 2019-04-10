Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments Inc.

Dfpg Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.97. 6,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,514. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-shares-sold-by-dfpg-investments-inc.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.