Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Sold by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,269,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.3059 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

