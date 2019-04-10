Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

