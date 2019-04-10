VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

