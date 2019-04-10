Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $210,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $669,377.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,646.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/van-leeuwen-company-llc-invests-210000-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.