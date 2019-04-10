ValuEngine Lowers Level One Bancorp (LEVL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

LEVL opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $132,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 2,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

