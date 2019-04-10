USG Co. (USG) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in USG were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USG by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,741,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,616,000 after purchasing an additional 93,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in USG by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in USG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in USG by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in USG by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 829,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 271,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USG opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.67. USG Co. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.50 million. USG had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts predict that USG Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USG. ValuEngine lowered shares of USG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. USG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other USG news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,009.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls and ceilings of residential, nonresidential, and institutional buildings; and agricultural and industrial customers.

