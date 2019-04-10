UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. UPM-Kymmene has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $40.64.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. UPM-Kymmene had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $1.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. UPM-Kymmene’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

