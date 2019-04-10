Unum Group (UNM) Receives $52.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $34.95. 37,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,890. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Unum Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,966,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

