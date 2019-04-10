UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at $25,306,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,868 shares of company stock worth $14,388,823 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

PAYX opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

