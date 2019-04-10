Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Universal Technical have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its focus on optimization of media mix, as well as efforts to enhance users' experience with relevant and targeted content, conduct career workshops and work with industry partners, regulators and policymakers for improving access to high schools in military bases bode well. Again, cost-saving plans, focus on smaller campus and OEM relationships are expected to lend the company financial stability. However, its enrollments have been sluggish for several quarters now, due to regulatory challenges, and changes and competition in the higher education industry. That said, we remain concerned about lower enrollment level of the company. Loss estimates for fiscal 2019 have remained unchanged, limiting upside potential for the stock.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.25). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,249,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

