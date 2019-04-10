Universal Insurance (UVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.70

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 8521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

In other news, COO Stephen Donaghy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 501,983 shares in the company, valued at $15,812,464.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,312,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $756,140. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4,433.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 119.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

