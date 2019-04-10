Universal Display Co. (OLED) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,345,000 after buying an additional 1,954,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,031,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Universal Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,031,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,698,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,023,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,623,000 after acquiring an additional 230,534 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $191,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,294,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Universal Display had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

