UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 132,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $248.79 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

