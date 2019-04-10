United States Cellular Corp (USM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 169,243 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of United States Cellular worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other United States Cellular news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,294 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $61,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,175.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,842. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USM stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

