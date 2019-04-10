United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 448,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 62,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 392,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

