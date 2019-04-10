Uniper SE (UN01) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.96 ($27.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €27.01 ($31.41) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 1-year high of €27.74 ($32.26). The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

