Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,922. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/union-bankshares-corp-raises-stake-in-spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem.html.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.