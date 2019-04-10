Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,045. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

