Unilever (ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,950 by Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price (up from GBX 4,250 ($55.53)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,234.09 ($55.33).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,401.50 ($57.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,830 ($50.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85).

In other news, insider Mary Ma purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, with a total value of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

