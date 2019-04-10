Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 59,263 Shares of Marcus Corp (MCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,263 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Marcus worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,182,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Marcus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Marcus stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Marcus had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $559,876.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vss-Southern Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $68,706,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,072 shares of company stock worth $75,404,779. 32.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

