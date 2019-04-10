Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 19,638 Shares of Zafgen Inc (ZFGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zafgen were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 547.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Zafgen Inc has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.41.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Zafgen Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZFGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Svb Leerink raised shares of Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.52 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zafgen from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

