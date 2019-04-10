Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

