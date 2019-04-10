Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $187.14 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 766,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $187,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,292,000 after acquiring an additional 621,840 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,023,000 after acquiring an additional 557,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

