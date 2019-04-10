Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,056,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Twilio by 1,234.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 974,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 901,480 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,497,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $91,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $3,176,453.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,052 shares of company stock worth $14,540,046. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Twilio to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

