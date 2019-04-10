Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Plans to Raise $126 Million in April 18th IPO

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) expects to raise $126 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $471.9 million.

Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity was co-manager.

Turning Point Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Our internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. “.

Turning Point Therapeutics was founded in 2013 and has 50 employees. The company is located at 10628 Science Center Drive, Ste. 225, San Diego, CA 92121, US and can be reached via phone at (858) 926-5251 or on the web at http://www.tptherapeutics.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.