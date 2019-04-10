TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $143,972.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00029114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00064573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.04171756 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000959 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.