TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

