TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,576 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gentex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 129,069 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 68,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

In other news, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $55,922.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and have sold 29,686 shares worth $631,983. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

