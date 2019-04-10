Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 505 Shares of Unilever N.V. (UL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 30,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,730. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

