Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.21 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

In other Enbridge news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.21 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/triangle-securities-wealth-management-has-2-21-million-stake-in-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.